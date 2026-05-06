Museum of the Moon returns for new three-day festival in Milwaukee's Third Ward

The Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA) is bringing the Museum of the Moon back, and organizers say they're building a new three-day festival around it.

Museum of the Moon is a 23-foot art installation created using high-resolution NASA imagery meant to bring an immersive representation of the moon into the heart of the neighborhood.

The event will be called the Third Ward Moon Festival, and organizers say it will be the first three-day festival in the neighborhood in more than a decade.

The festival will take place August 7-9, and it is free and open to the public. It will feature live music, dance, art, fashion, wellness experiences, and family-friendly activities.

It's all part of celebrations marking the Historic Third Ward Association's 50th anniversary.

The HTWA was founded in 1976 in an effort to preserve the district's historic character while fostering its evolution into a thriving destination.

HTWA officials say street banners will be installed throughout the district in May to mark the anniversary.

Officials say that throughout the year visitors can expect special events honoring the ward's past, present, and future.

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