MPS employee accused of hitting child

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a child abuse complaint at Wedgewood Park International School.

Police say, according to their preliminary investigation, at around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8 on the 6500 block of W. Warnimont Avenue, a Milwaukee Public Schools employee struck a student.

They say that following that incident, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Milwaukee Public Schools issued the following statement that was shared with families on Friday:

Dear Wedgewood Families and Staff,



We value you as a member of our school community, and we want to keep you informed.



Today, we received a report that a staff member allegedly grabbed and pushed a student. We immediately notified the Milwaukee Police Department, and they are investigating. We also notified Child Protective Services. The individual is not currently working in the building.



As with any such case, we are conducting an internal investigation. In addition to any police actions, we will take any and all appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that Wedgewood remains a safe and welcoming place for all.



We understand that this situation might have been upsetting to students who were in the area. If your child needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office at (414) 604-7800 to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.



Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support.



Sincerely,



Elhadji Ndaw

Principal



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip