MPD investigating a Healthcare worker seriously injured in battery near Columbia St. Mary's

MILWAUKEE, WI — A healthcare worker sustained serious injuries after a battery near Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Milwaukee's east side early Monday morning.

Milwaukee police say shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, a 36-year-old man battered a 38-year-old healthcare provider. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

TMJ4 received multiple tips about the incident as it is the latest violent event near the hospital.

"This is the same hospital where a few years ago a security guard was stabbed. And Ascension has done nothing to improve security or make things safe for itself since then," one viewer wrote. "There is no increase in security presence in the ER."

The Monday battery follows other acts of violence at the hospital, including two stabbings in 2018 and another in 2024.

TMJ4 reached out to Ascension multiple times Tuesday to ask about the incident and what, if any, preventative measures it might be considering, but did not receive a response.

Gina Dennik-Champion, CEO of the Wisconsin Nurses Association, says workplace violence is a serious and ongoing problem in healthcare settings.

"Workplace violence remains an issue in healthcare. And it is a reason for leaving. It is a reason for burnout, you know, that employee is not feeling supported," Dennik-Champion said.

While Dennik-Champion could not speak specifically to this incident, the Wisconsin Nurses Association conducted a 2024 study on workplace violence against nurses. Surveys showed 46% of nurses in hospitals were hit or punched.

Dennik-Champion says healthcare institutions bear responsibility for addressing the problem.

"The institution is responsible for training and helping with prevention," Dennik-Champion said.

The Wisconsin Nurses Association lobbies for better protections for nurses, including workplace violence training. Dennik-Champion also emphasized the importance of healthcare workers reporting incidents of workplace violence.

"There's that conversation among nurses, I don't know about other healthcare workers, but where they really think that getting hit and sworn at is all part of the job, and never, ever should that be part of a person's job," Dennik-Champion said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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