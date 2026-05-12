Motorcyclist seriously injured in Monday afternoon crash

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash at South 116th Street and West Layton Avenue in Greenfield.
Following an initial investigation, Greenfield police say a 62-year-old woman was driving an SUV attempting to make a left turn from West Layton Avenue onto South 116th Street to go southbound. At the same time, a 23-year-old New Berlin man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on West Layton Avenue.
Police noted speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The motorcyclist was transported to Froedtert Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.
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