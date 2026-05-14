Mitchell Interchange ramp closure set for this weekend in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close a system ramp in the Mitchell Interchange this weekend as part of an ongoing resurfacing and improvement project in Milwaukee County.

The eastbound I-894 to northbound I-43/94 system ramp tunnel will close for paving operations beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, through 8 a.m. Sunday, May 17.

The posted detour will use Loomis Road and Layton Avenue to the northbound I-43/94 entrance ramp.

WisDOT

The 27th Street entrance ramps to I-43/94 northbound will also be closed during that time.

Learn more by clicking here.

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