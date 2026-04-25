Mitchell Interchange 30-hour weekend closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday for resurfacing work

MILWAUKEE — A 30-hour closure at the Mitchell Interchange will impact drivers this weekend as crews perform resurfacing work.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the ramp from Interstate 43/94 South to 894 West will be closed. Additionally, the two farthest-right lanes on 43/94 South between Howard and the Mitchell Interchange will also be closed.

Drivers heading south can use a detour by taking Layton to 27th Street, then getting back onto 894.

The affected lanes and ramp will reopen early Sunday morning.

This is the first of a series of extended closures for the Mitchell Interchange project.

For project details, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 Projects website.

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