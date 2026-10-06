Milwaukee's Pride United Homecoming raises funds for LGBTQ+ nonprofits

MILWAUKEE — Pride United, United Way's donor network for LGBTQ+ leaders, allies and advocates, is hosting its 2026 Pride United Homecoming on Oct. 9 in Milwaukee to raise funds for housing resources aimed at addressing homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Historical Society at 910 N. Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. The celebration is themed as an inclusive high school homecoming dance experience for queer adults and allies. Walk-in registration is welcome. The event is 21 years old and up.

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Fundraising activities will benefit United Way's Safe & Stable Homes initiative, which works to end family homelessness by preventing evictions and increasing access to stable housing. Nearly 40% of the youth homeless population identifies as LGBTQ+.

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Music will be provided by DJ Femme Noir, the 2026 Milwaukee Pride Parade Grand Marshal. Complimentary food, drinks and desserts will be available from Mango East Cafe, Tots on the Street, Indulgence Chocolatiers, Everyone's Ice Cream and Cream City Cakes. The schedule is as follows:



7 p.m. — Event begins

7:45 p.m. — Program

9:30 p.m. — Homecoming court and raffle winners announcement

10 p.m. — Event concludes

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