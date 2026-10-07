Milwaukee's Poppy Bakery is ringing in fall with handcrafted pastries

MILWAUKEE — Fall flavors have arrived at Poppy Bakery on Milwaukee's East Side, where a seasonal menu showcases handcrafted pastries made fresh daily from high-quality ingredients.

Watch Kidd O'Shea's report in the video player below:

Poppy Bakery on Milwaukee's East Side serves up fall flavors with its handcrafted seasonal pastry menu

The bakery opened just over a year ago with a simple goal: creating thoughtful, handcrafted pastries made from scratch.

"We're just trying to make good food for our community, that's it. Like there's no — we don't do bells and whistles. We don't. We just want to ... feed people good food," owner and pastry chef Amy Gorski said.

The fall menu features seasonal favorites like the apple croissant, made with a maple butterscotch pastry cream and cider-roasted apples.

Kidd O'Shea

Gorski and her team take pride in the bakery's small-batch approach, where every detail is intentional. That includes pastries like the Tombstone eclair.

"So it's a powder shoe, and then we piped it full of a white chocolate ganache," Gorski said.

Kidd O'Shea

Another popular item this season is the croissantcho.

"Roll in sugar and then we bake in a buttered and sugared tin. So it's got like a creme brulee topping, and when we start filling it with vanilla pastry cream — so like if you break it, it'll just ... ooze pastry cream. It's delicious," Gorski said.

Poppy Bakery is only open Thursday through Sunday, and once pastries sell out, that's it. During our visit, not long after opening, the display case drew a steady crowd of customers deciding what to take home.

Poppy Bakery is located 2021 E Ivanhoe PL, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bakery hours:



Thursday 8 AM - 2 PM

Friday 8 AM - 2 PM

Saturday 9 AM - 2 PM

Sunday 9 AM - 2 PM



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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