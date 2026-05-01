Milwaukee's Mitchell Interchange faces 54-hour weekend closure for lane resurfacing

MILWAUKEE — Southbound drivers through the Mitchell Interchange should plan for a major weekend closure starting Friday, May 1.
The southbound I-41/94 collector-distributor lanes between Layton and College will be completely shut down beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, May 1, through 3 a.m. Monday, May 4, for resurfacing.
All ramps in that stretch — including exits at Layton, College, and the airport — will be closed during that time.
WATCH: Heading southbound through the Mitchell Interchange this weekend? Expect a major closure.
Drivers heading to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport should exit at Layton, head east, then south on Howell Avenue.
Drivers coming from I-894 should take 27th Street to Layton, then Howell Avenue.
Northbound access to the airport is not impacted.
The closure spans 54 hours in total.
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