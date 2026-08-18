MILWAUKEE — A busy stretch of Holton Street between Milwaukee's Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods could see major changes, with the city proposing roundabouts to replace traffic lights at three intersections.

The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works is considering the changes along Holton between Keefe and Burleigh. The three intersections currently controlled by traffic lights, at Keefe, Concordia, and Burleigh, could be converted to roundabouts.

Watch: Milwaukee's Holton Street corridor could get roundabouts to address safety concerns

Potential changes coming to Holton Street

The stretch has recorded more than 30 accidents since 2020, two of them fatal according to Milwaukee County crash data.

Parts of the stretch are on Milwaukee's high injury network for pedestrians, a designation that prioritizes safety improvements.

David Tapia with DPW said the changes can help to alert drivers before they reach the intersection.

"All of that's going to be something that's going to inform the driver that there is a change of conditions in hopes to drive those speeds lower," Tapia said.

Tapia said roundabouts can also reduce conflict points that exist at traditional traffic lights, where drivers turning left and pedestrians crossing can create dangerous situations. The goal is partially to cut down on head-on and left-turn collisions.

Not everyone in the neighborhood is convinced the road design is the root of the problem. Neighbor Jamael Robinson said the focus should be on drivers.

"That's the bigger issue, more than the streets, it's the people that's on the streets," Robinson said.

The city is currently in its public engagement phase, and residents with thoughts on the proposal are encouraged to share feedback with DPW. Construction is planned for 2028.

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