MILWAUKEE — The first annual Freshwater Food and Wine Festival kicks off this weekend at Henry Maier Festival Park, bringing together 21 restaurants, 7 global wine regions, and 3 stages of live entertainment.

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Milwaukee's Freshwater Food and Wine Festival makes its debut at Summerfest grounds this weekend

Organizer Wes Shaver said the Aurora Pavilion will feature two competition kitchens modeled after reality TV cooking shows, giving festival guests a live studio audience experience.

FRESHWATER FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL

The festival will also transform areas of the Summerfest grounds typically used for beer into wine destinations. Shaver said guests can sample nearly 25 California wines, 15 Italian wines, and selections from France, all within the T-Mobile area of the park.

"We're really excited to bring an all new event to Henry Maier Festival Park. I love being a part of the city of festivals. It's such an important piece of our culture and our social fabric," Shaver said.

Full stage schedules, restaurant menus, wine region information, and tickets are available on the festival's website.

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