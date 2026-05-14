MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Festival of Flowers is returning to Riverwalk Commons at the Milwaukee Public Market this Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event features a flower market with vendors selling fresh flowers, art, and handmade goods, along with live music on the Riverwalk Common stage.

Milwaukee Public Market

A new floral art installation from Botanical Collective will also be on display, serving as a photo opportunity for attendees. The installation builds on a similar display from last year's event.

WATCH: Milwaukee's Festival of Flowers returns for a second year with new additions

Milwaukee's Festival of Flowers returns for second year with new additions

"So things that you might have seen last year are absolutely coming back. We have free live music on the Riverwalk Common stage. We have a flower market with vendors selling fresh flowers, art, handmade goods, all of that really fun stuff. Then we also have Botanical Collective last year made this beautiful floral art installation that also acted as a photo op. This year it's going to look a little different, so we're really excited to see what they put together," said Paige Hammond with the Milwaukee Public Market.

Milwaukee Public Market

Also new this year, the festival will kick off with a free yoga class at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat.

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