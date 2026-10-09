MILWAUKEE — A battle of the beets is coming to Milwaukee this Sunday. More than 20 cooks will compete at the eighth annual Borshch-Off for Ukraine from noon to 3 p.m. at Turner Hall Palm Garden, making their best bowl of the traditional Ukrainian beet soup.

Proceeds will benefit Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc., with money raised going toward blankets and thermal underwear for Ukrainian soldiers and paramedics.

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Milwaukee's Borshch-Off for Ukraine returns to Turner Hall Sunday

Attendees will sample the entries and vote to crown the 2026 champions in two categories: vegetarian and meat-based. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

Luella Dooley-Menet, who organized the event along with Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc., started the cook-off in 2019 as a friendly contest among friends who share Ukrainian American heritage. It has since grown into an annual event that builds community and raises funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

"It's grown through word of mouth and also people wanting to support the Wisconsin Ukrainians and send whatever support they can to Ukraine," Dooley-Menet said.

"And it's just a really fun time," Dooley-Menet said.

Luella Dooley-Menet

The Borshch-Off for Ukraine may also be one of a kind. Dooley-Menet said neither she nor the Wisconsin Ukrainians organization had heard of any other borshch competitions in the country — and people from Ukraine are equally surprised by its existence.

Luella Dooley-Menet

"I do not know of any other borscht cook-offs in the country, and it's funny because when I approached the Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc about potentially joining in on this, they said they had never heard about any other borscht competitions in the country and then whenever I meet people from Ukraine and I tell them about the competition, seems like everyone is just universally kind of surprised that this event exists and it's pretty novel."

For those unfamiliar with borshch, its main ingredient is beets — red or white. Cabbage is also a common component, with the rest of the recipe left to the cook.

Luella Dooley-Menet

"You know, there are so many different varieties of borshch, but it really does a lot of time have beets. It can be white beets. A lot of times it's red beets," Dooley-Menet said.

"And cabbage is another ingredient that's typically in it, and then the rest is kind of up to the cook," Dooley-Menet said.

The event also draws in many first-time borshch tasters. After trying it myself, I found it to be really good. Dooley-Menet says beet lovers are most likely to enjoy it.

"Well, if you like beets, there's a better chance you'll like borscht," Dooley-Menet said.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

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