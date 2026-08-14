Milwaukee woman sentenced to probation for starting fire at vacant building on city's north side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman to 12 months of probation for starting a five-alarm fire that tore through a massive warehouse on the city's north side in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 22-year-old woman arrested after a fire destroyed vacant North Side building

Ellen Stevens appeared in court Thursday, Aug. 13, where she pleaded guilty to one count of negligent handling of burning material for the fire, which happened on May 20 around 6:10 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton streets.

Stevens, who was 22 at the time of the fire, was arrested after investigators said she handled burning material that caused the vacant building to catch fire. Fire crews remained on scene as demolition began, continuing to pour water on hotspots throughout the day.

The warehouse was owned by Bishops Creek Community Development Corporation and was part of a larger vision by the late Bishop Sedgwick Daniels. Church leaders said plans for the property included affordable housing, office space, and a hotel — all aimed at bringing more investment to the area.

On Thursday, Stevens was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to Bishops Creek Community Development Corp. at a rate of $500 monthly within 12 months.

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