Milwaukee woman raising questions around security of EcoATM kiosks after stolen phone

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tracked her boyfriend's stolen phone across state lines to an EcoATM processing facility, and her experience is raising questions about whether the company is doing enough to prevent stolen devices from being sold at its kiosks.

Kaitlyn Wilson said her boyfriend's phone was stolen in downtown Milwaukee in late July. Using Apple's "Find My" app, she tracked it to Milwaukee's west side, then a few days later to a Walmart in Brown Deer where an EcoATM machine is located.

"I traced it on Find My iPhone probably a week later to Louisville, Kentucky," Wilson said.

Hear Katilyn Wilson's story in the video player below

That address turned out to be an EcoATM processing facility, where phones sold at kiosks are sent after purchase.

EcoATM is a self-serve kiosk where people can sell electronics for quick cash. The company has dozens of locations around Milwaukee.

To test the process, TMJ4's Brendyn Jones took a coworker's old phone, one he had been trying to get rid of for years, to an EcoATM machine. ID was required and the machine took a picture of who sells the phone. Jones was not asked for a fingerprint, even though the machine has that capability. Because the phone had no password, Jones was able to unlock it and sell it without providing any additional information.

Wilson said EcoATM told her the company banned the person who sold her boyfriend's phone, but she does not believe it should have been that simple to begin with.

"I think that makes me mad more, that anyone can just pick up a phone and say I need cash and it's gone and there's no proof it's yours," Wilson said.

EcoATM told Wilson the company has information on who sold the phone but will only release it to police. Wilson said the Milwaukee Police Department is not willing to pursue the case.

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee police, who said without a police report they do not have any information to share. Police suggested Wilson file a civilian complaint about her experience. She said she intends to do so.

TMJ4 also reached out to an EcoATM representative multiple times to ask about the company's security measures. Emails were not returned, and the phone line was always busy.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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