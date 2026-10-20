MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee voters headed to the polls Tuesday as in-person early voting began at 11 locations across the city ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

At the Midtown Voting Center, voters said the election offers an opportunity to weigh in on issues affecting the country and its future.

“We’re going through a lot right now, and I think this election, the people, the leadership that we elect will help unify this country again,” Milwaukee voter Al’Lean Davis said.

Watch the video report below:

Milwaukee voters head to polls as early voting begins ahead of Nov. 3 election

Thomas Foster said he considers voting a responsibility, especially with so much happening nationally.

“I feel it’s my duty to vote,” Foster said. “Get out and vote because that one vote could make a difference.”

For some voters, early voting also offers peace of mind.

“Even with regular mail, you don’t get it every day. Sometimes it’s three days before you get mail, and I just don’t trust the mail system,” Robinson said.

Previous TMJ4 reporting found Wisconsin had about 80,000 fewer mail ballots returned than at the same point in the 2022 election cycle. That election took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and featured a competitive U.S. Senate race.

Nan Zivney said she initially planned to vote by mail but decided to vote in person. She said she had trouble finding someone to sign her absentee ballot in time to mail it and had concerns about drop boxes.

“I want to make sure I can vote. You never know what can happen when you get to my age,” Zivney said. “It feels safer to do it in person.”

As of Oct. 19, more than 28,000 absentee ballots had been requested in the City of Milwaukee, and nearly 13,000 had been returned.

“We are expecting a large turnout despite a 20-30% decrease in absentee ballots,” Paulina Gutierrez, the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, said at an October 15th press conference.

Where and when to vote early in Milwaukee

Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Milwaukee Election Commission said city residents can vote at any of the 11 early voting locations, regardless of where they live within city limits. Voters can also return completed absentee ballots they received by mail during scheduled hours.

Eligible residents can register at an early voting location through Friday, Oct. 30, with proof of residence.

Voters must present an acceptable photo ID to receive a ballot. They can check their registration and view a sample ballot at MyVote Wisconsin.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Milwaukee early voting locations and hours for Tuesday, Oct. 20:



American Serb Hall: 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clinton Rose Senior Center: 3045 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Good Hope Library: 7715 W. Good Hope Road — 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Marquette Alumni Union: 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave. — 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Midtown Voting Center: 4170 N. 56th St. — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mitchell Street Library: 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. — 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe Library: 3912 S. Howell Ave. — 12:30 to 5 p.m.

UWM Zelazo Center: 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Villard Square Library: 5190 N. 35th St. — 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Washington Park Senior Center: 4420 W. Vliet St. — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zeidler Municipal Building: 841 N. Broadway — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours vary by date. Check the city’s full early voting schedule before visiting. For more information, contact the Milwaukee Election Commission at 414-286-8683.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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