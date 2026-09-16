Milwaukee to gain a professional football team after Continental Football League expansion

MILWAUKEE, WI. — Milwaukee sports fans will have a new team to root for starting in 2027.

The Continental Football League (COFL) announced Wednesday that it was awarding an expansion franchise to Milwaukee Pro Football, LLC as part of the league's expansion.

The COFL currently operates across seven different markets, including the following:



Indianapolis Capitols

Cincinnati Dukes

San Antonio Toros

Texas Syndicate (Pflugerville)

Tall City Black Gold (Midland and West Texas)

In the announcement Wednesday, the league said the plan is for the future Milwaukee team to host three games and play three away games through a staged approach to determining if the team will be viable for long-term success in the market.

There is currently no home-game venue that has been finalized, but the league is evaluating options in the area like American Family Field, Hart Park, Milwaukee Mile, or potentially Veterans Park.

Team naming will be a community process according to Milwaukee Football Community Association, Inc and will hold a vote at a later date.

For more information about the team and to get involved in its future, click here.

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