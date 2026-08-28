Milwaukee teen organizes charity music festival to benefit Trevor Project and World Central Kitchen

BAY VIEW — A Milwaukee high school student is putting his summer to work for a good cause. Next week, a new charity music festival called On the Bay of Milwaukee will take place at the Cactus Club in Bayview.

See the full story in the video below

Milwaukee teen organizes charity music festival at Cactus Club to benefit Trevor Project and World Central Kitchen

Jack, the festival's organizer, spent the summer planning and promoting the event, which features 7 up-and-coming acts performing hip hop and rock. All proceeds benefit the Trevor Project and World Central Kitchen.

On The Bay of Milwaukee Charity Music Festival

The lineup includes NoNameJames, lil jul, tsuki40k, Charlotte Court, Floryence, Woraz and Spill.

Jack said both charities hold personal meaning for him.

"The Trevor Project is a very close charity to my heart. As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, I've seen so many friends over the years struggle with mental health. I myself struggle with mental health."

On The Bay of Milwaukee Charity Music Festival Screenshot

"With everything going on in the world right now, a charity like the World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh food to areas harmed by humanitarian crises and natural disasters, just a great cause to support," Jack said.

Jack said his love for Milwaukee drove him to organize the event.

"I love the Milwaukee community so much. It's given so much to me, and I just wanted to do something to give back to the community. So I thought, why not do this? Put together a night where everybody can come together and support a good cause together," Jack said.

The festival is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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