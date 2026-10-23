Milwaukee is on the world stage with the Brewers headed to the World Series, and one local brand built on civic pride is ready to celebrate alongside the city.

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Milwaukee streetwear brand 414 celebrates city pride as Brewers reach the World Series stage

A watch party for Game 1 of the World Series will take place in Catalano Square in the Third Ward. Among those on hand is Fred Gillich, the owner and creator of 414 Milwaukee.

Gillich launched the local lifestyle streetwear brand in 2012 to advocate for the city.

"We're a local brand. We started in 2012 to advocate for the city, kind of like a lifestyle streetwear brand," Gillich said.

He said the goal was to give Milwaukeeans a sense of pride and recognition when they travel. "The goal was like when when Milwaukeans travel the world that we look kind of cool and you know, we get a little bit of recognition and we're not laughed at anymore. So that was the goal with 414 Milwaukee was to, you know, provide a sense of pride and a little bit of uniqueness to describe Milwaukee a little bit differently than like, you know, the stereotypes that we're known for," Gillich said.

Now, after years of advocating for the city, Gillich sees the World Series as a chance for others to notice what Milwaukee has to offer. "I think some of the best people on the planet live in the city right here, and it's abou time that the rest of the world gets to notice that," Gillich said.

He said the brand has something special planned for a potential championship.

"And so we've got something special lined up, when we win the World Series, let's just say knock on wood, yeah, yeah, yeah. And so I didn't want to jinx it. I didn't want to get ahead of myself. I said, you know, we're off to a good start. And the good start turned into a sweep of the Dodgers, and now we're off to a better start. And now we take care of business, and then we're gonna celebrate," Gillich said.

For those looking to show their Milwaukee pride, supporting a local business like 414 Milwaukee is one way to do it.

"Let's go, brew crew," Gillich said.

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