Milwaukee restaurants raise money for Children's Wisconsin in 7th annual Do Good with Food event

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of restaurants across Southeast Wisconsin packed their dining rooms Thursday to raise money for Children's Wisconsin as part of the 7th annual Do Good with Food initiative.

The event was started by Gino and Leanne Fazzari, owners of Calderone Club and San Giorgio in Milwaukee, after Children's Wisconsin saved the life of their daughter, Vivianna, 13 years ago.

After leaving the hospital appearing healthy, Vivianna quickly developed a breathing issue that put her life in danger.

"She was slowly suffocating, and no one knew it," Gino Fazzari said.

Knowing Children's Wisconsin's reputation, the Fazzaris rushed Vivianna to the hospital, where she spent nearly a month.

"What they did for the next 27 days was nothing short of a miracle. And I say god performed the miracle, but he used Children's Wisconsin to make that happen," Fazzari said.

Vivianna not only survived, but she thrived.

"Not only did she recover, she's got no abnormalities, she's a thriving young beautiful teenager, just turned 13 yesterday," Fazzari said.

Wanting to give back, the Fazzaris launched the Do Good with Food initiative in 2019, donating a day of restaurant proceeds to the hospital. What began as a handful of local restaurants has grown to more than 50 participants this year. The Fazzaris said they are grateful that restaurants continue to give, especially during an economically uncertain time.

And if you're in downtown Milwaukee, you can even see buildings around the area lit up blue for the cause on Thursday.

Since 2019, the initiative has raised over a quarter million dollars for Children's Wisconsin.

"How do you thank somebody properly for saving your child's life? I'd give everything, every year, every day to thank them," Fazzari said.

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