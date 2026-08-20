MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents packed a meeting at Riverworks Developlement Wednesday to weigh in on plans to reopen a long-vacant gas station at Holton and Burleigh under new ownership.

The property has sat empty for a couple of years. New owners are hoping to open the station this year, pending a license hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.

"Were renovating everything from start to end," Said Navneet Kaur who is a part of the family who owns the building.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The building sits next to residential properties, and neighbors raised concerns about the owners' push to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Noise, littering, and loitering were among the biggest issues raised at the meeting.

Watch: Milwaukee residents raise concerns over proposed 24-hour gas station at Holton and Burleigh

Milwaukee residents raise concerns over proposed 24-hour gas station at Holton and Burleigh

Community support could play a role in whether the license is approved.

Resident Marvin Walker said he welcomes a new business at the vacant site.

"This will help bring stability, it will bring fresh food, it will bring jobs, more taxes," Walker said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

But Walker stopped short of endorsing the round-the-clock schedule.

"24/7 is just a very difficult animal to work with but if you have lets say 18/7 and you prove it's not an issue, maybe you can work up to 24/7," Walker said.

A June license filing shows the property would have 16 cameras, with access provided to the Milwaukee Police Department. Ownership said they are also considering armed security. These are tools they say have worked well at other locations they operate.

Kaur said the 24-hour schedule is designed to serve the full community.

"This is for them, we want to bring that fresh food, chicken, coffee station, so they can stop," Kaur said.

The owners said they want the license committee to approve the 24-hour schedule at the Sept. 9 hearing, but said they would adjust their hours if the request is not granted.

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