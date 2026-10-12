Milwaukee radio legend Bob Reitman launches new spoken-word album with immersive event at Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee radio legend Bob Reitman is celebrating his latest project while giving back to the next generation of broadcasters.

Reitman's new spoken-word album, 12th House, launches with an immersive event tonight at the Pabst Theater, featuring local performers, poetry and music.

Kidd O'Shea

Proceeds from the event will help create Reitman Radio Camp through WUWM, a program designed to introduce Milwaukee students to broadcasting and audio production. You can get tickets by clicking here.

Kidd O'Shea

I recently spoke with Reitman inside the former WKTI studios, where he spent more than two decades co-hosting the legendary Reitman & Mueller morning show. You can watch the full interview below.

Milwaukee radio legend Bob Reitman launches new spoken-word album

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