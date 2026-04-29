Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Public Schools board approves a series of pay raises for union teachers starting this coming July

The school board approved a 1.5% raise starting in July and a 1% raise in January. The district is also working to give the same raises to non-union workers.
MPS school board approves raises for teachers
MPS.png
Posted

Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are getting a pay raise.

The school board approved a 1.5% raise for teachers in the union starting in July. They will receive another 1% raise in January.

Watch: MPS board approves pay raises for teachers:

MPS school board approves raises for teachers

The district is also working on providing the same raises to non-union workers.

This comes after the district announced a couple of weeks ago that they are hiring 89 new teachers and 63 more paraprofessionals.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez