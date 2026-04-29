Milwaukee Public Schools board approves a series of pay raises for union teachers starting this coming July

Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are getting a pay raise.

The school board approved a 1.5% raise for teachers in the union starting in July. They will receive another 1% raise in January.

Watch: MPS board approves pay raises for teachers:

MPS school board approves raises for teachers

The district is also working on providing the same raises to non-union workers.

This comes after the district announced a couple of weeks ago that they are hiring 89 new teachers and 63 more paraprofessionals.

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