Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Festival returns October 10 with fall fun, food and music

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced in a press release that it will mark its 21st anniversary with its annual Harvest Festival, bringing live music, seasonal food, family-friendly activities and local vendors to the Historic Third Ward on Saturday, October 10.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons, located across from the Milwaukee Public Market at 423 N. Water St.

Seasonal food and drinks will also be available for purchase throughout the afternoon from Milwaukee Public Market vendors, The Shipping Container Bar and local food trucks.

The Harvest Festival is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Harvest Festival, visit MilwaukeePublicMarket.org.

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