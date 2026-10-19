MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for the World Series, local businesses and tourism leaders are gearing up for a citywide celebration—and a potential economic impact of $10 million to $15 million per home game.

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Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

At the Third Ward Beer Garden, proprietor Dave Hock is planning a block-party-style viewing experience with video monitors, food trucks, and even appearances from national podcasts like Fox One, which is flying in from Los Angeles.

“It's an awesome thing for the city, the vibe, the excitement, the spirit, and that definitely does translate into sales,” Hock said.



A longtime Brewers fan, Hock called the World Series a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to celebrate the team.

"We want everybody in the suburbs to come down and celebrate the World Series here in downtown Milwaukee," Hock smiled.

The beer garden plans to be open from noon to 11 p.m., giving fans a place to gather downtown and cheer on the Brewers.

Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 CEO Matt Dorner said the city is also getting ready to welcome tens of thousands of fans, with bars, restaurants and hotels preparing for visitors.

“The way the city is galvanizing around the team, the civic pride — it's absolutely amazing,” Dorner said.

Dorner said the World Series offers an opportunity to showcase Milwaukee, support small businesses and potentially encourage future investment and return visits.

"It's so important for small businesses, food and beverage, and our hotels, but also just the unbelievable exposure," Dorner said.

Visit Milwaukee Chief Marketing Officer Josh Albrecht said the economic impact could grow substantially.

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Albrecht said a typical Brewers home playoff game generates about $5 million in economic impact.

For a World Series home game, that estimate rises to $10 million to $15 million, he said.

“This is a time for gathering and celebration, and what's one thing we do really great in Milwaukee? Gather and celebrate,” Albrecht said.

The city is also embracing the moment with Brewers-themed posters for businesses and residents, flags, blue-and-gold building wraps downtown, and a banner in front of City Hall.

"This is a story that will never die, and for us to be part of that is really unique and wonderful and we want. to make the most of it," Albrecht said,

Visit Milwaukee has also worked with the Brewers to create an online playoff guide featuring hotel information, watch parties, tailgating options, and an itinerary featuring Christian Yelich.

For Hock, the goal is to bring fans together and celebrate a moment he hopes Milwaukee will remember for years.

“It's a great time to be in Milwaukee,” he said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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