Milwaukee police: Teen stabbed during argument; 11-year-old in custody

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old was taken into custody after Milwaukee police said they stabbed a 15-year-old during an argument.

The incident happened just after 8:20 p.m. Monday near North Port Washington Avenue and West Vienna Avenue. Police said the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. The 11-year-old was taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to Milwaukee police.

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