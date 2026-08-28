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Milwaukee police seek help locating, identifying suspect in November 2025 sexual assault

According to police, the assault happened in a restroom during a party near Holton and Center streets on Nov. 1, 2025.
Milwaukee police seek suspect in November sexual assault
Milwaukee police seek help locating, identifying suspect in November 2025 sexual assault
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault that occurred last November.

Get the latest details on the police investigation in the video player below:

Milwaukee police seek suspect in November sexual assault

According to police, the assault happened in a restroom during a party near Holton and Center streets on Nov. 1, 2025.

The suspect allegedly entered the restroom around 2:30 a.m., sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as an African American male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with an athletic build. He is also described as having a low taper haircut and was last seen wearing Cartier glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, white pants and white shoes.

Milwaukee police seek help locating, identifying suspect in November 2025 sexual assault

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7401. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit a tip through P3 Tips.

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