Milwaukee police seek help locating, identifying suspect in November 2025 sexual assault

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault that occurred last November.

Get the latest details on the police investigation in the video player below:

Milwaukee police seek suspect in November sexual assault

According to police, the assault happened in a restroom during a party near Holton and Center streets on Nov. 1, 2025.

The suspect allegedly entered the restroom around 2:30 a.m., sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as an African American male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with an athletic build. He is also described as having a low taper haircut and was last seen wearing Cartier glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, white pants and white shoes.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7401. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit a tip through P3 Tips.

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