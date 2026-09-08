Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing 68-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 68-year-old man.
Police said Sherman Williams was last seen Sunday at 3 p.m. near South 26th Street and West National Avenue. He’s described by police as a Black male standing around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He also has a heart-and-wing tattoo on his upper left arm.
Police said he was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7221.
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