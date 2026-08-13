Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing 10-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 10-year-old girl.

Jalynn Lacefield was last seen near North 35th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Police did not specify when she was last seen.

She is described by police as a white female, 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with long dark blond hair and bangs in the front. Jalynn was last seen wearing a black baggy T-shirt and black baggy sweatpants.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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