Milwaukee police seek help in locating a critically missing teen

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Genia A. Tungate who is considered a critically missing person.

Tungate is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5'7" and weighing 210bs, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Tungate was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black t-shirt, black leggings, black socks and black slides.

Tungate was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North 88th Street.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tungate, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

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