Milwaukee police seek critically missing person

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Marquetta Richardson.

Richardson is described as a 37-year-old Black female, standing 5’2” and weighing 240 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants, and multi-colored shoes. She was in the 3800 block of N. 76th St on around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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