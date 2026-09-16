Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 73-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public’s help locating a critically missing 73-year-old woman.

Carolyn Thompson went missing near North Holton Street and East Auer Avenue around noon Tuesday, Sept. 15.

She’s described by police as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot wearing a large-brimmed white hat, white jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fifth District at 414-935-7252.

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