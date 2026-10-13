Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 53-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 53-year-old man.
William Sconce Jr. was last seen on Monday near Murray and North avenues around 5:12 p.m.
He’s described by police as a white male, standing around 5 feet 10 inches and weighing around 150 pounds. He has a brown and gray beard, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cream-colored vest with a denim jacket underneath, blue jeans and no shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.
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