Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 27-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 27-year-old man.
Khalil Malaine was last seen near North 71st Street and West Brentwood Avenue. Police describe him as a Black male, approximately 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said that he wears glasses and has two prosthetic legs.
He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with the words "volunteer feeding America" and white, blue and orange pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242. Thank you for your assistance.
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