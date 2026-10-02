Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 21-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 21-year-old man.

Jalonie Love was last seen near North 91st Street and West Custer Avenue on Thursday morning around 11 a.m., according to Milwaukee police.

Police describe him as a Black male standing about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a red shirt, a black jacket with a hood and blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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