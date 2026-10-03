Milwaukee police searching for 2 missing children

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy who police said is in the company of another missing child.

Jayonni was last seen on Friday, Oct. 2, near 25th and Vine streets. Police said he’s in the company of another missing child, Dimontrell Buchanan.

Police describe Jayonni as a Black male standing around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, off-white pants and white shoes.

Dimontrell is described as a 12-year-old Black male standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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