Milwaukee police search for missing mother, daughter

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 1-month-old child, A’mya Fena and her mother, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer.

Fena is described as a Black female, approximately 4 lbs, 18" tall, and unknown clothing. She was last seen in the 6300 block of West Congress St 05/01/2026 at approximately 3:45 PM.

Fena should be with her 16-year-old mother, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer. in a baby stroller described as pink, white, black, and brown.



Montgomery-Greer is described as a Black female, 5'03” tall, 125 lbs, with a slim build, brown eyes, and red hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and multicolor bonnet.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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