Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police search for missing mother, daughter

A’mya FENA and her mother, Neeh’Vajah MONTGOMERY-GREER. 
Photos submitted
A’mya FENA and her mother, Neeh’Vajah MONTGOMERY-GREER. 
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 1-month-old child, A’mya Fena and her mother, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer.

Fena is described as a Black female, approximately 4 lbs, 18" tall, and unknown clothing. She was last seen in the 6300 block of West Congress St 05/01/2026 at approximately 3:45 PM.

Fena should be with her 16-year-old mother, Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer. in a baby stroller described as pink, white, black, and brown.
 
Montgomery-Greer is described as a Black female, 5'03” tall, 125 lbs, with a slim build, brown eyes, and red hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and multicolor bonnet.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez