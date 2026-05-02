Milwaukee police search for critically missing woman last seen in Madison

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Tiffany Rutecki.

Rutecki is described as a 37-year-old Black female, standing 5’04” tall and weighing 169 lbs, with unknown clothing.

Rutecki is from Milwaukee. She was last known to be in the 4200 block of Lien Rd in Madison, Wisconsin.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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