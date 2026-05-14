Milwaukee police search for critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Clifton E. Rice, who is considered a critically missing person.
Rice is described as a Black male, standing 5'6" and weighing 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Rice was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in 3500 block of North 23rd Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black thermal pants, and red flip-flops.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Rice, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fifth District at 414-935-7252.
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