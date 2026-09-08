Milwaukee police search for critically missing 21-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 21-year-old man.

Aquarian Charles was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 10300 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue. Police describe him as a Black male standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds.

He has short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black jogger-style pants and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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