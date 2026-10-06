Milwaukee police officer charged with sexual assault after incident outside bar

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department officer has been charged with sexual assault after an incident outside a bar last month.

Nathan Enk, 33, was charged Monday with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, according to Milwaukee police and a criminal complaint. He faces up to nine months in prison and $10,000 for the sexual assault count as well as 90 days in prison and $1,000 for the disorderly conduct charge.

The incident happened outside a bar in South Milwaukee on Milwaukee Avenue near 13th Avenue on Sept. 21 around 2 a.m., the criminal complaint says.

When officers arrived, a witness told them she saw people trying to escort Enk out of the bar, the complaint says. It goes on to say Enk approached a woman, grabbed her breasts and repeatedly told her “just kiss me and then I’ll leave you alone” and “let me touch your breasts.”

Officers say the woman, whose identity was withheld in the complaint, told them she did not know Enk but he claimed to recognize her. She said the two talked inside the bar and everyone went outside after “last call.”

The complaint says Enk repeatedly tried kissing the woman and groping her breasts with his hands without consent. She told police Enk kept telling her she was “going home with (him)" and “kiss me and I’ll leave you alone.”

Enk was arrested and agreed to be formally questioned by investigators. During the interview and booking process, Enk told police “nobody groped that b****. I slapped that b****’s a**.” He also told them "I did not grope her. I slapped her a**.”

The Milwaukee Police Department says it placed Enk on full suspension on Sept 21 after his arrest. He’s served with the department for more than seven years.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman released the following statement:

“This incident is concerning and falls short of the standards the community expects and deserves. We expect every member of the Milwaukee Police Department, sworn and professional staff alike, to conduct themselves with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. Any violation of department policies or the law will be addressed appropriately. We also recognize that all individuals have the right to due process and are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

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