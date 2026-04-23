Milwaukee Police investigating Thursday morning fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday morning on the 1300 block of N 13th Street.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene at around 9:10 a.m.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee Police are looking for the unknown driver and vehicle and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

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