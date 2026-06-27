Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting on Richards Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon on the 3000 block of N. Richards Street.

A 25-year-old with serious injuries was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are looking for an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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