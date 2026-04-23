Milwaukee police investigating non-fatal shooting on N. 63rd Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday morning on the 4000 block of N. 63rd Street.

A 32-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

According to the police, the shooting may be the result of a robbery.

The police are looking for an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip