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Milwaukee police investigating non-fatal shooting on N. 63rd Street

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday morning on the 4000 block of N. 63rd Street.
Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday morning on the 4000 block of N. 63rd Street.

A 32-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

police
(Source: Raycom Media)

According to the police, the shooting may be the result of a robbery.

The police are looking for an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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