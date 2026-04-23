Milwaukee police investigating non-fatal shooting on N. 63rd Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday morning on the 4000 block of N. 63rd Street.
A 32-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to the police, the shooting may be the result of a robbery.
The police are looking for an unknown suspect at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.
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