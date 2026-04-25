Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal double shooting that left one adult, baby injured

MILWAUKEE — A baby was one of two victims in a non-fatal double shooting on the 2500 block of S 8th Street on Friday night.

A 28-year-old and a 2-month-old baby arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting which is believed to have stemmed from an argument.

WRTV photo.

The police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip