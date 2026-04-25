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Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal double shooting that left one adult, baby injured

A baby was one of two victims in a non-fatal double shooting on the 2500 block of S 8th Street on Friday night.
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One killed, one injured in double shooting on the 4100 block of N. 26th Street around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
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Posted

MILWAUKEE — A baby was one of two victims in a non-fatal double shooting on the 2500 block of S 8th Street on Friday night.

A 28-year-old and a 2-month-old baby arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting which is believed to have stemmed from an argument.

Crime Scene

The police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
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