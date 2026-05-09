Milwaukee police investigating homicide near 63rd and Florist

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a homicide that took place on Friday around 6:01 p.m. near N. 63rd Street and W. Florist Avenue.

According to a press release from MPD, a 64-year-old victim died after suffering blunt force trauma injuries in the 6300 block of N. 63rd Street on May 8.

MPD adds that the circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation.

MPD says it continues to seek an unknown suspect(s).

If you have any information about this homicide, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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