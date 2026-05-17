Milwaukee police investigating four non-fatal shootings on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating four separate non-fatal shootings that took place on Saturday.

According to a press release from MPD, the first shooting took place around 4:18 a.m. on May 16 in the 3400 block of W. Mount Vernon Ave. A 31-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting took place around 9:10 p.m. on May 16 in the 2600 block of N. 53rd St., MPD says. A 54-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

WRTV photo.

Then, around 9:58 p.m. on May 16, the release says a third shooting was reported in the 1100 block of N. 18th Street after which a 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital to get treated for their injuries

The fourth shooting took place around 11:39 p.m. on May 16 at an undetermined location, according to MPD. In this instance, a 19-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

MPD says that it is still investigating the circumstances that led up to these four shootings and that it continues to seek an unknown suspect or suspects in each.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip