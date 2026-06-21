Milwaukee Police investigating double non-fatal shooting Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double non-fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night on the 5400 block of W Fond du Lac Avenue.
Two people, a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old, were shot and injured, and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The Milwaukee Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are look to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.
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