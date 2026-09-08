Milwaukee police to provide update following 'critical incident' near 37th and Wright streets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced that it will hold a news conference following a “critical incident” near North 37th and West Wright streets.

Police initially asked the public to avoid the area but did not specify why, adding that “further information will be released when it becomes available.”

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The Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirmed that it was called to the scene, which means that a death has occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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