MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market kicks off its new season this Wednesday, returning to West Wisconsin Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m.

The free event features more than 100 vendors in the heart of the city, and this year it comes with an expanded footprint and themed nights.

Watch: The Milwaukee Night Market is back:

Milwaukee Night Market returns to downtown Wednesday with expanded footprint and theme nights

Stacie Callies of the Westown Association, BID #5, said the market brings together a wide range of local businesses and creators.

"About 100 plus vendors right in the heart of the city that represent basically everything that makes our city special. Those vendors are like small entrepreneurs, food trucks, makers of every kind."

This year, the event expands to Vel R. Phillips Avenue, adding vendors on blocks north and south of the street.

Kidd O'Shea

"We have extended the event to Vel R. Phillips Avenue, so we'll have vendors block each north and south on the street with the goal of connecting to this beautiful Vel R. Phillips Plaza owned and developed by the City of Milwaukee that's home to this great new bar and restaurant...and it's really a great opportunity to utilize this new neighborhood gathering space in Westown," Callies said.

Also new this year are theme nights. June's theme is western, featuring bluegrass and country music performances and a community line dance. July's Night Market brings Bark After Dark.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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